Arrest made in connection to the damage of Harriet Tubman statue.

Niagara Police have arrested and charged a 24 year old man in connection to the damage done to the Harriet Tubman statue.

Jessie Lohnes - Alanko was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000, and fail to Comply with Probation Order.

He was released and due in court at a later date.

The statue that stood outside the Salem Chapel in St. Catharines was damaged this past weekend and will need to be replaced.

Police do not believe the act was hate motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009482.



