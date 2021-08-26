Arrest made in gun point robbery in Grimsby

An arrest has been made after a gun point robbery in Grimsby.

Detectives located and arrested the suspect in Hamilton earlier today after it's believed he stole the car he was riding in at 6:15 a.m. yesterday in the North Service Road and Olive Street area.

25 year old Sean Nicholas was arrested without incident.

He will attend a bail hearing tomorrow in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police are thanking Hamilton Police and the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Team for their support.