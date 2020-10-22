Arrest made in Niagara Falls assault investigation
An arrest has been made as part of an assault investigation in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Regional Police officers tracked down 35 year old Layton Stevens at a home in the Church's Lane and Portage Road area last night at 7 p.m.
Stevens left the home and surrendered to officers without incident.
Officers began searching for Layton after reports of a man assaulting a woman in the Ferguson and Hickson Avenue area.
A bystander tried to intervene, but the suspect armed himself with a metal pipe and beat the bystander.
The suspect then fled in a car.
The woman was treated on scene for minor injuries, while the bystander was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Stevens has been charged with assault and aggravated assault.
