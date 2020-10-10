Arrest made in Pelham fatality

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest following a fatality in Welland.

On Friday, October 2nd, at 2:42am, police responded to the area of Highway 20 and Cream Street, in the Town of Pelham.

At the scene, they found 74 year old Earl Clapp with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have reason to believe that the Clapp may have interrupted an attempted theft of one of his trailers on Centre Street.

He was struck and dragged by a vehicle as it fled north on Centre Street, then west on Highway 20.

As a result of the investigation, police have arrested 39 year old Matthew MacInnes from Wellandport, Ontario, and charged him with second degree murder.

Macinnes has been held in custody, pending a video bail hearing, expected to take place today.