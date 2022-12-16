Arrest made in St. Catharines child abuse case

The 48-year-old suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a pizzeria in the area of Vine Street and Old Pine Trail.

The alleged assault happened earlier this month.

Reun Buth of St. Catharines was arrested Friday and is facing numerous charges including sexual assault on a person under 16.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident between an adolescent youth and Buth.

Buth is being held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009288.