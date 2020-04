Police have wrapped up an investigation into graffiti in St. Catharines with the arrest of a 23 year old man.

Officers began the investigation back in January after the tag 'SLUB' started appearing within the city.

Between October of 2018 and January of this year, the graffiti appeared at least 15 times.

Yesterday Jermaine Khalil Griffith was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 and two counts of mischief under $5,000.