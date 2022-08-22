Arrest made in St.Catharines stabbing



Niagara police made a quick arrest in a stabbing incident in St. Catharines.

It happened in the Albert and Lake Streets area earlier today. (Monday)

Police say a male suffered severe stab wounds.

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital in serious by stable condition.

Police say the victim had been involved in an altercation at a nearby residence where he was stabbed multiple times.

Forty-eight-year-old Robert Stockwell of St. Catharines is charged with aggravated assault.