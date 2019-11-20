Arrest of man in Walmart parking lot in St. Catharines under investigation by SIU
The Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses after a 35 year old man was seriously injured during an arrest in a Walmart parking lot in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police were called about an unwanted person at the Vansickle Road location just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The officers located the suspect in the parking lot, and the SIU says there was an interaction in the area of a U-Haul box van, and the man was arrested.
He was then taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
Anyone who may have witnessed the interaction is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.
Anyone with video is asked to upload the footage through the SIU's website.
