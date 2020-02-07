Arrest warrant issued for man who shot at police

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who fired two shots at police and then grabbed a random woman as a shield.

32 yaer old Jamie Drydon is considered armed and dangerous

Dryden is wanted for the incident that happened January 31st when a man wearing a long blonde wig fired shots at cops in the Barton and Ottawa Street area.

As police caught up to him, the suspect grabbed a woman, and then took off in the area of Britannia Avenue.

Fortunately the woman was not injured.

Niagara Police tweeting out his picture and advising the public to call 911 if you see Drydon.

