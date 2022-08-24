Arrests made in hate vandalism in St. Catharines

Two teenagers have been arrested after several incidents of hate-related vandalism in St. Catharines.

Police have been investigating since June 12, when they responded to a report of paint damage on a home on George St near Catherine Street.

Racist and homophobic words had been sprayed on the house siding using blue and orange paint.

Police also found several vehicles, including school buses, and buildings were targetted along with the exterior of Harriet Tubman School on Henry Street.

A statue of Harriet Tubman was vandalized with paint.

Earlier this week, they arrested a 14-year-old from St. Catharines and a 15-year-old from Niagara Falls.

Both have been charged with 13 counts each of mischief under $5000.

They were released to their parents and will appear in court at a later date.