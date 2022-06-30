ArriveCAN app is sticking around until end of September

Ottawa is keeping current COVID-19 public health measures in place for travellers entering Canada --at least until the end of September.

That includes the use of the ArriveCAN app.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati and Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli have called for an end to the app, saying it is causing delays at the borders during critical tourism months.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is working toward relocating COVID-19 testing for air travellers outside of airports to select test provider stores, pharmacies or by virtual appointment.

Mandatory random testing is to continue at land border points of entry with no changes.