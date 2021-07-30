Art project celebrating diversity takes root in Port Colborne

A new floral art project celebrating diversity will soon take root in Port Colborne.

The project called Digging for Roots: Diversity Garden asked local artists to paint flowerpots demonstrating what diversity means to them.

The flowerpots, filled with flowers, will go on display at the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. during a special launch event.

Digging for Roots was supported by a Niagara Region grant.