Artists try to help fans beat the self-isolation boredom

Boredom may be settling in for some people in self-isolation, but more and more artists are offering online entertainment options.

Beyonce will host a virtual watch party of her documentary 'Homecoming' tonight at 9 p.m. The film is available on Netflix.



Miley Cryus has started up a daily hour-long Instagram stream she calls 'Bright Minded' featuring a quick work out and special guests.

Today she'll be talking to Amy Schumer and some of the stars of the Netflix show Love Is Blind.



The Arkells have been hosting daily 'Flatten the Curve' music classes on Instagram since the weekend. Details on timing can be found on the band's Twitter account.



Neil Young is starting up a series of streaming shows called the 'Fireside Sessions' where he will be doing some 'down-home production.' The shows will be available on Young's website.



Broadway may be shut down, but the stars continue to shine. Several stars of hit shows like 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Hadestown' have teamed up with BroadwayWorld to post a series of 'Living Room Concerts.'



Meanwhile the Metropolitan Opera is streaming some its famous works with 'Nightly Met Opera Streams.'

HD performances will be posted each evening at 7:30 p.m. and be available free of charge for 20 hours.