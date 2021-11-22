Arts Awards handed out in St. Catharines last night

The St. Catharines Arts Awards were handed out last night at the FirstOntario Performing Art Centre’s Partridge Hall.

For the second year running the event was livestreamed, allowing residents to watch from home.

Winners each received a hand-crafted award created by Clayton Haigh of Balance Glassworks, and $500 to support future projects.

Winners this year include Curtis Tye for Arts in Education, Elise Naccarato for the Emerging Artist Award, and Peter Shea for the Established Artist Award.

The Jury’s Pick Award went to Jean Bridge this year.

“A big congratulations to all the recipients and nominees, we can’t thank them enough for sharing their gifts with us and enriching our community,” said Cultural Services Supervisor Noora Rizvi, adding, “this year’s award winners represent only a small segment of the hundreds of talented individuals who make the arts happen in St. Catharines. This event is just one of the ways the community expresses its gratitude and shines a light on the artists, arts workers and volunteers who contribute to our vibrant creative city.”