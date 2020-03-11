As long as you disinfect, experts say you can keep working out

As long as you are being rigorous about disinfecting the fitness equipment, experts say there is no reason to stop going to the gym.

Several Canadian fitness centres are assuring clients they are beefing up their hygiene routines in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Susy Hota of Toronto's University Health Network says there is no evidence suggesting the virus spreads through sweat, but that people should avoid sharing gear, towels and personal-care products.