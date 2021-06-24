As many as 751 unmarked graves have been discovered at a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

The Cowesses First Nation says an investigation using radar started on June 2nd, 2021 and so far 751 unmarked graves of adults and children have been discovered.

Flags have been placed to identify each site.

This discovery comes less than a month after the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at Kamloops Residential School in Kamloops, B.C.

A 24-hour crisis line for residential school survivors is: 1 (866) 925-4419 if you require further emotional support or assistance.