As virtual school resumes, province confirms in-person resumption dates
It's back to school, virtually across Ontario today.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce is assuring parents today that the start dates for in-person learning will not change despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases over the holidays.
In a letter to parents on the weekend, Lecce reiterated that schools are not a source of rising community transmissions and that institutions have been protected in part due to the extended holiday break.
Students in northern Ontario -- and elementary students in southern Ontario -- will learn remotely this week.
High schoolers in southern Ontario will attend school online until January 25th.
It's part of the provincewide lockdown that came into effect on Boxing Day.
