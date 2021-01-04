iHeartRadio
As virtual school resumes, province confirms in-person resumption dates

It's back to school, virtually across Ontario today. 

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is assuring parents today that the start dates for in-person learning will not change despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases over the holidays. 

In a letter to parents on the weekend, Lecce reiterated that schools are not a source of rising community transmissions and that institutions have been protected in part due to the extended holiday break. 

Students in northern Ontario -- and elementary students in southern Ontario -- will learn remotely this week.

High schoolers in southern Ontario will attend school online until January 25th.

It's part of the provincewide lockdown that came into effect on Boxing Day. 

