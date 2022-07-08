Assault investigation leads to a sawed-off shotgun in Niagara Falls

A Niagara Falls man has been arrested after an assault led police to find a sawed-off shotgun.

Niagara police were called to a home on Bridge Street and Homewood Avenue yesterday for reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived they found a man with a large cut on his head.

Niagara EMS treated the man and took him to hospital.

The investigation revealed that a firearm was used in the initial incident and after a search of the home the NRP say they found a sawed-off pump action shotgun and ammunition.

37 year old Layton Stevens has been charged with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, Assault with a weapon, Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, Careless storage of a firearm, Possession of a weapon, Pointing a firearm, and two counts of Fail to comply with release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009494.