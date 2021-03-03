AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to immunize residents aged 60 to 64
The province says it will use the newly-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to immunize residents aged 60 to 64.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the province will be able to deliver the vaccine using a ``different pathway'' than mass immunization clinics -- but she did not provide details.
Jones says Ontario does not yet know how many doses of the new vaccine it will be receiving.
Ontario said yesterday it would follow a national panel advice against using the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot on people aged 65 and older for now.
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 4December GDP numbers. Are airline stocks going up? Disney announced it would close 60 Disney Stores in North America to focus on more online sales. Toys are changing. Dr Seuss books and a sack of potatoes. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
SINGATHON 2021 - Chorus Niagara Singathon fundraiser is on-line this yearJoin Chorus Niagara March 6th, 2021 at 5pm EST for the 15th Annual Fundraiser SINGATHON 2021! Tim talks to Jeff Baker from Chorus Niagara. https://www.chorusniagara.org/
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman Mar 4/2021Can the second vaccine dose be delayed? What’s the science behind that? Other than Covid, what other trends has the doctor seen in the ER? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.