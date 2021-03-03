The province says it will use the newly-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to immunize residents aged 60 to 64.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the province will be able to deliver the vaccine using a ``different pathway'' than mass immunization clinics -- but she did not provide details.

Jones says Ontario does not yet know how many doses of the new vaccine it will be receiving.

Ontario said yesterday it would follow a national panel advice against using the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot on people aged 65 and older for now.