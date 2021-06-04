AstraZeneca recipients can choose what kind of second shot they want at pharmacies today
Ontarians who received Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have the choice to book a second dose of the same vaccine or an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna starting today.
The province updated its guidance on second doses of that vaccine this week.
Second-dose bookings are available at pharmacies as of today for people who received an AstraZeneca vaccine 12 weeks ago.
People can book AstraZeneca second doses by contacting the pharmacy or primary care provider where they received their first shot.
Those opting for an mRNA vaccine can schedule through a participating pharmacy offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The province says AstraZeneca recipients can book second shots of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through the provincial booking system or local health units starting next week.
