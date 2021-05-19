AstraZeneca recipients may soon get to choose which vaccine they want for second shot
The country's chief public-health officer expects Canadians who got the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as their first dose will soon be able to choose which vaccine they want for their second shot.
Dr. Theresa Tam says a small Spanish study on mixing and matching vaccines reported that giving a Pfizer-BioNTech shot for the second dose after AstraZeneca is safe.
It actually produced twice as many antibodies as a second dose of AstraZeneca.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is still awaiting further data from another mixing-and-matching study underway in the United Kingdom.
About 2.1-million Canadians were vaccinated with AstraZeneca, but most provinces have paused using it for first doses amid 21 confirmed cases of a vaccine-induced blood-clotting disorder that has claimed three lives.
Brock University Provost and Vice-President Academic Lynn WellsBrock University as it is on its way to become one of only three Canadian universities offering Integrated Engineering programs at the undergraduate level. The St. Catharines University's Senate has approved the formation of the Department of Engineering, marking the first time since its inaugural year that the school created a department that hasn’t grown from an existing program.
