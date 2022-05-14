At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press.

Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter was in custody.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

It's unclear how many other people may have been shot.

The suspect was not identified.

An official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn't yet discerned a clear motive, but are investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.