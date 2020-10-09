At least 11 cases of COVID-19 linked to Hamilton spin centre

At least 11 cases of COVID-19 are being linked to a a fitness facility in Hamilton.

Hamilton's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says one case involved a staff member of Spinco, a spin centre, and 10 infected people are customers.

She says Spinco officials have been working with public health to figure out how this happened, and they were following recommendations and guidance.

People were allowed to remove their masks while they were exercising.