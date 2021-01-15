At least 2 barricaded inside Oakville home; area residents told to stay inside
Residents in an Oakville, Ont., neighbourhood are being told to hide in their basements as police attend a home where they say at least two people are barricaded.
Halton regional police say they were called to the area of Lakeshore Road West between 4th Line and Birch Hill Lane shortly before 1:20 p.m. on reports of possible gunfire.
They're asking the public to stay out of the area and residents to stay in their basements.
A nearby private school, Appleby College, says it was instructed to place the campus in a hold-and-secure, and that all staff and students currently on site are accounted for and safe.
Police say the situation is contained to a home on Lakeshore Road West and involves at least two people.
They say crisis negotiators are working to resolve it safely.
