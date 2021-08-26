At least 2 deaths reported after attack outside Kabul airport
Reports state at least two people have died and 15 people are wounded following an attack outside Kabul airport.
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued the first official report of casualties after the explosion among a crowd of people at the airport.
It comes after multiple reports from several sources warnings of an 'imminent threat' at the airport.
The last Canadian evacuation flight left the airport today, though there still many people who have been left behind.
Acting Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre has said military personnel are taking the withdrawal personally and many feel guilty about leaving people behind.
-
ROUNDTABLE Robin McPherson and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE Robin McPherson and Stephen Murdoch
-
Dissecting the COVID Alert app, was it good?Matt talks to Tech Analyst Carmi Levy about the latest independent analysis of the federal government’s COVID Alert smartphone app and why it wasn't as successful as it should have been
-
Annual #WeAreLakeErie Day to safeguard waterways like Lake ErieMatt talks to Raj Gill - Great Lakes program Director, Canadian fresh water alliance who's working to pressure governments to protect the lake for the benefit of future generations.