At least 2 deaths reported after attack outside Kabul airport

Reports state at least two people have died and 15 people are wounded following an attack outside Kabul airport.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued the first official report of casualties after the explosion among a crowd of people at the airport.

It comes after multiple reports from several sources warnings of an 'imminent threat' at the airport.

The last Canadian evacuation flight left the airport today, though there still many people who have been left behind.



Acting Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre has said military personnel are taking the withdrawal personally and many feel guilty about leaving people behind.