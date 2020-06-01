At least 21 employees at St. Catharines greenhouse test positive for COVID-19

At least 21 employees at a St. Catharines greenhouse have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with Pioneer Flower Farms say they began testing all employees after three offshore workers began to show symptoms of the virus.

When the results came back, an additional 18 employees tested positive.

Officials say they are planning to continue paying all employees who are entering into self isolation for the next two weeks.

Preventative measures are in place and officials are introducing further methods to limit the spread.

Pioneer Flower Farms employs more than 80 workers.

It was also the scene of a devastating fire last year that destroyed a greenhouse and the residences of migrant workers.

At the time, Fire Chief Jeff McCormick called it 'the most significant fire that I've had in my 33 year career.'