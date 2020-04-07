At least 3,000 big cats call Canada home

Many of us have watched the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, and many of us have probably commented how it could only happen in the U.S.

But a Brock professor says Tiger King is more of a reflection of Canadian society than many think it is.

Associate Professor and Labour Studies Chair Kendra Coulter says that while precise numbers are difficult to obtain, the best data suggests there are more than 1.5 million privately owned exotic animals in Canada, including more than 3,000 big cats.

She adds “Each province determines how or if it will regulate the importation and possession of exotic animals, so the specifics vary greatly around the country. There is a 50-page list of banned species in B.C., but in Ontario, it’s only illegal to own two kinds of animals: orcas and pit bulls."

Coutler an expert on animal welfare issues says it's up to each municiaplity to come up with their own bans on exotic animals, which some have done, but others have not.

She would also to see more laws and regulations, and along with that, enforcement around exotic animal ownership and treatment.

