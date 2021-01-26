At least two deaths in crash on QEW near Burlington
Two people have died in a crash on the QEW near Burlington.
OPP officers remain on scene of the crash at Brant Street and warn of major delays.
Officials expect the QEW Toronto Bound lanes at the 403 and 406 ETR will be closed for 6 - 8 hours.
At least four vehicles were involved and three people have been transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Update: 4 vehicles involved, investigators estimate 6-8 hour closure. ^kw— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 26, 2021
Update: #closure #Burlington #QEW Toronto bound at #HWY403 / #HWY407 ETR, all lanes remain closed due to a collision. On-ramp is closed. #ONHwys pic.twitter.com/24TnB18k8V— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) January 26, 2021
