Athletes add bronze and silver to Canada's medal count early this morning

It may still be early here in Canada, but our athletes are already hard at work in Toyko.

Lauriane Genest has earned a bronze medal in women's keirin track cycling.

It's the first medal for the 23 year old woman from Levis, Quebec, and Canada's first in the velodrome at Tokyo.

Genest crossed the line just 0.148 seconds behind the gold medal winner from the Netherlands.

Meanwhile Laurence Vincent Lapointe from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec earned the silver in canoe single 200m early this morning.

This marks the first time women's canoe events were included in the Olympic Games, although women have been competing in kayak events since the London Games in 1948.

Vincent Lapointe will have another chance to reach the podium as she competes in the women's C-2 500m.

Canada now has 4 gold medals, 5 silver, and 8 bronze after Markham's Andre De Grasse's golden run from yesterday.