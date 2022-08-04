Athletes set to arrive in Niagara aboard 737 planes at Niagara District Airport

With the Canada Summer Games set to begin you can expect to see a couple bigger planes landing in Niagara tomorrow.

Athletes from New Brunswick and Newfoundland Labrador are set to touch down at Niagara District Airport.

Candice Turner Smith with the games says it will be quite the site.

Approximately 140 members of Team NL will be arriving on the first flight at 11:34 a.m. and an hour later 105 members of Team NB will touchdown.

Games officials are inviting the public to come out to the airport to welcome the athletes as they land.

The opening ceremonies for the games are set for this Saturday at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Correction: an earlier version of the story incorrectly stated the athletes will be arriving on 747 aircrafts. Athletes will be on 737 aircrafts.