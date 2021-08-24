iHeartRadio
Athletes with ties to Niagara set to compete as Tokyo Paralympics get underway

The Tokyo Paralympic Games get underway today.

Judo star Priscilla Gagne from Sarnia will be carrying the flag for Canada as the opening ceremonies are set to get started at 7 a.m. our time.

Canada has 128 athletes competing in this year's games.

They are set to wrap up September 5th

Locally, there are two athletes with ties to Niagara competing:

Laura Court from St. Catharines is part of the para-rowing team. She first fell in love with the sport when she was in grade 9 at Ridley College.

Shelley Gautier from Niagara Falls will be competing in para-cycling. She already has a bronze medal to her name from the Rio Games.

