Atlas and Ranger newest grads of NRP's K-9 Unit

The Niagara Regional Police Service is welcoming two new members to its K9 Unit, "Atlas" and "Ranger".

The NRPS will be hosting a virtual graduation ceremony at 10:00 tomorrow morning for the new recruits, along with their handlers Constable Dan Campbell and Constable Robert Viger.

Police say the graduates are trained to detect and follow human scent, track fleeing suspects, engage fleeing and violent suspects and protect their respective handlers.

Due to on-going COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will not be open to the public but a link to the live ceremony will be provided prior to its start.