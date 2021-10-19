Attendees at two Mississauga weddings told to get tested for COVID-19
People who attended recent wedding events at two separate locations in Mississauga are being told to get tested for COVID-19 due to exposures.
Peel Public Health is advising people who attended Red Rose Convention Centre on October 8th between 6 and 11 p-m to get tested, regardless of their vaccination status.
The same goes for guests who attended Candles Banquet Hall on October 9th between 6:30 and 11:30 p-m.
Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result, but people who are fully vaccinated and do not have any symptoms do not need to self-isolate.
