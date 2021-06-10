Attractions in Niagara Falls set to start reopening tomorrow including Zipline

You will notice some Niagara Falls attractions start to reopen this weekend.

Niagara Parks’ green spaces are open to the public, as are its golf courses, but more attractions will open Friday.

As of tomorrow, the Zipline to the Falls (WildPlay Niagara) will reopen.

Beginning on June 18th, Niagara Parks will open many of its sites, attractions and retail locations, including Journey Behind the Falls and White Water Walk, along with its flagship visitor location Table Rock Centre, at the brink of the iconic Horseshoe Falls.

Additional sites and experiences will continue to be added in accordance with the permitted guidelines for each step of the Roadmap to Reopen.

