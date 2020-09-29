ATV driver charged after accident sends two people to hospital

A 22 year old Welland man is facing charges after an ATV accident sent two people to hospital.

Police were called to the Ramey's Bend area Friday night at 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered an ATV had been driven along an unlit, closed gravel road when the driver lost control and rolled the ATV, ejecting both riders.

A 28 year old woman from Welland suffered serious injuries, while the 22 year old driver endured minor injuries.

The driver has been charged with trespassing, driving an off road vehicle without insurance, and driving an off road vehicle without a plate.

Estimated damage to the vehicle comes in at $5,500.

