ATV driver in Port Colborne stopped with 7 month old strapped to chest

A person has been charged after police stopped an ATV driver in Port Colborne that had a 7 month old strapped to their chest.

Niagara Regional Police received the call yesterday afternoon that someone was driving an ATV on King Street near Main Street West.

Officers found the driver and found a 7-month-old infant child was wearing a bicycle helmet and was strapped to the ATV operator in a baby chest carrier.

The drivers name is not being released but they have been charged with Dangerous operation of a conveyance, Drive while under suspension, Drive off road vehicle no insurance, Fail to surrender evidence of insurance and Drive motor vehicle no number plate.

The driver has been released but will appear in court on September 22nd.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the officer-in-charge at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009746.