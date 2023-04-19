Auditor general assessing whether it can investigate the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

The federal auditor general's office says it's assessing whether it can investigate the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation's handling of two donations with possible links to the Chinese government.



The foundation calls itself an independent, non-partisan scholarship organization.



Its interim board chair, Edward Johnson, has said it would welcome an investigation by auditor Karen Hogan into donations from two Chinese businessmen that totalled 140-thousand dollars.



Its C-E-O and most members of its board of directors recently resigned due to what it described as the politicization of the donation.



A foundation spokesperson says the organization believes that an endowment it received from the federal government when it was founded in 2002 makes it subject to audits by the auditor general.



The Opposition Conservatives contend the foundation has been a vehicle individuals used to court favour with the prime minister and those close to him.