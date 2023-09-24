Augustine Lakeshore access property to close early for shoreline protection

The Township of Wainfleet is informing the public that the Augustine Lakeshore Access Property will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday September 27th.

The closure is to accommodate the construction of a private shore wall, which is crucial for protecting property along the Lake Erie shoreline from erosion.

During this period, members of the public are advised to exercise caution and stay clear of the construction area.

Heavy equipment and machinery will be in operation, which could pose potential risks to public safety.

The construction project is expected to finish up sometime before the Christmas season.