Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced.
The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.
Authorities did not immediately identify the attacker or offer any information on his motive.
Rushdie's book ``The Satanic Verses'' has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous.
A year later, Iran's late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death. A more than $3 million bounty has been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.
1 Dish 1 Mic - Aug.13, w/ Kate Finn and Galina Angarova from the Indigenous SIRGE Coalition & Lydon George and the Second Annual Indigenous Unity Rally in Hamilton
On the International Day of Indigenous Peoples the SIRGE Coalition was formed to call upon government, corporate, and financial decision-makers to avoid the mistakes and harms of past resource development by protecting the rights and self-determination of Indigenous Peoples around the globe, many of whom live on lands rich in transition minerals. We speak with Kate and Galina about the coaltions work.
Lyndon George is an Anishinaabe member of the Kettle and Stoney Point First Nations helping our people in Hamilton and beyond seek justice. He will be a part of the Second Annual Indigenous Unity Rally in Hamilton and speaks about this on the show.
