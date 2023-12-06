Authorities responding to reports of multiple victims in shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Police say a shooting suspect is dead in Las Vegas after an incident at the University of Nevada.

Officers were responding to a ``confirmed active shooter'' in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the university announced in a post on the social media platform X.

``This is not a test,'' the university wrote. ``RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.''

Las Vegas police said in a separate post on X that there appeared to be multiple victims.

The latest post says the suspect has been located and is deceased.

The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV's Lee Business School, which sits near the student union.