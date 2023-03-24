Auto worker from St. Catharines wins $100,000
An auto worker from St. Catharines has won $100,000.
Sarkis Mazmanian matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 25, 2023 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000.
Sarkis says he plays the lottery about twice a week, "I always add ENCORE. This is my first big win."
He says he plans to share his win with family and friends. "And most importantly, my dog! I will spoil him more than I already do!"
The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Cushman Road in St. Catharines.
