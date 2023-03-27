Automotive company joins list of living wage employers in Niagara

AEC Solutions is the latest certified living wage employer in Niagara.

The company specializing in automotive solutions making the commitment that employees will make at least $19.80/hour which is the living wage in Niagara.

The living wage reflects what earners need to be paid based on the cost of living and inclusion in the community.

Andrew Pilsworth, Founder and CEO of AEC, says, “People have always been at the heart of AEC. Our amazing team is a major part of AEC’s success and making sure they feel valued and appreciated only makes us stronger. I’m happy to be able to support our Canadian team as a living wage employer and ensure they can continue thriving at home and at work.”

To date more than 90 employers in the region have signed on as living wage employers.

For more information visit www.livingwageniagara.ca