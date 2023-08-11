iHeartRadio
Average monthly rent costs in Canada hit a new high in July


rent

A new report says Canada's average asking rent reached a new record in July.
    
Data from Rentals.ca and research firm Urbanation says the average asking rent totalled just over $2,000 a month.
    
That total is 8.9 per cent higher than a year earlier, making it the fastest pace of growth over the past three months.
    
Between June and July alone, the average asking rent rose 1.8%, the most rapid month-over-month increase in the last eight months.
    
Compared to July 2021, the average asking rent increased by 21% adding $354 per month on average.

