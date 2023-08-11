Average monthly rent costs in Canada hit a new high in July

A new report says Canada's average asking rent reached a new record in July.



Data from Rentals.ca and research firm Urbanation says the average asking rent totalled just over $2,000 a month.



That total is 8.9 per cent higher than a year earlier, making it the fastest pace of growth over the past three months.



Between June and July alone, the average asking rent rose 1.8%, the most rapid month-over-month increase in the last eight months.



Compared to July 2021, the average asking rent increased by 21% adding $354 per month on average.