Avro Lancaster and D-Day Dakota to fly over Niagara as part of Remembrance Day ceremonies

An Avro Lancaster and D-Day Dakota will be flying over Niagara today as local Remembrance Day ceremonies are held.

The planes will take off from the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum around 10 a.m. to fly over the region as long as the weather cooperates.

A tracker is available through FlightRadar24.com by searching for CGVRA.

Today's planned flight path starts in Hamilton before heading toward Burlington, then Dundas and Ancaster, and continues to Fonthill, Niagara Falls, Cayuga, and Caledonia. The planes will then fly back over the museum and head toward Brantford, Simcoe, Jarvis, and Hagersville before returning home.

The fly-by is made possible thanks to donations from local municipalities and other partners.

The Lancaster is hailed by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum as 'probably the most famous Allied bomber of the Second World War.'