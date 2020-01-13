AWFAN continues fight to end NOTL calèshe rides

An animal rights group is expanding their campaign to bring an end to horse and buggy rides in Niagara on the Lake.

AWFAN says in a release it will be launching Operation Embargo targeting "major NOTL tourist industries, the Wine Industry and town Festivals and events, as well as events held privately across the municipality."

The group adds "there will also be targeted online actions, the hijacking of all Niagara tourism/wedding/wine hashtags and an organized global call for a total boycott of ALL travel to and purchase of ANY products produced in NOTL until the unethical practice of enslaving horses is banned in the same manner as Montreal."

AWFAN says it will also work with their international partners to encourage tourists to boycott the town.

The campaign will officially launch January 18th at 3:30 pm at the Niagara on the Lake Icewine Village.