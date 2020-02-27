B.C. Chiefs to meet with feds today



Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say they will be sitting down today with representatives of the federal and B.C. governments to discuss pipelines, protests and sovereignty.

Chief Na'Moks, also known as John Ridsdale, says the meeting is scheduled to start this afternoon and could continue into Friday.



It is not clear if the talks will produce what many have been calling for, an end to disruptive blockades across the country in support of the hereditary chiefs and their opposition to a pipeline project on their territory.

Yesterday, tensions flared after rumours circulated that some protesters at a recurring demonstration site near Montreal were armed with AK 47 rifles.

The prime minister also came out, condemning the latest actions by protesters on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.



Video shared online shows a group of protesters standing on the tracks near Belleville as a CN train approaches, then jumping out of the way at the last moment.

