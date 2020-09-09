B.C. closes nightclubs after spike in COVID numbers

British Columbia's COVID-19 caseload has reached a new record high with another 429 new infections across the province.

In their first virus briefing after the Labour Day long weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed the province has hit 1,386 active cases.

To curtail the spread of the virus, Henry ordered nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls to shut down while bars and restaurants must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. unless they're still providing full meal service.

Despite weeks of work by public health teams, Henry says that nightclubs and halls remain a "major source of transmission."

With people returning to work and children going back to school after the holiday long weekend, officials say everyone in B.C. needs to curb their social interactions.