B.C. drivers getting one-time rebate for rising fuel prices

Premier John Horgan says drivers in British Columbia will get a one-time relief rebate to help drivers deal with the cost of rising gas prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Horgan says the provincial government approached the Insurance Corporation of B.C. to provide drivers with a basic auto insurance policy with a $110 rebate and commercial drivers with $165.

He says a one-time payment is a better approach than cutting fuel taxes because the price will only increase again at the pumps.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the payment will cost $395 million.

