B.C. ecologists say wildlife may return to wildfire zone - but trees may not

Biologists say life will return to the fire-ravaged hills around Lake Okanagan in British Columbia's Interior - but trees might not.



Wildland fire ecologist Robert Gray says that by next June the charred hills of West Kelowna should see an explosion of shrubs, grasses and herbs.



But Gray says the ground is rocky, steep and dry and with the climate becoming warmer and drier, trees might never grow back.



He says recently burned trees that are weakened but clinging to life will attract beetles and other insects that will eventually kill them.



Gray says that if trees don't grow back in fire zones, that might not be a bad thing, since a similar forest would likely burn down again.



Tara Bergeson, an urban forestry supervisor with the city of Kelowna, says the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire transformed the landscape.



Bergson says there's been little regeneration of trees, and the area is now mostly covered by shrubs and grassland.