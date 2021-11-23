B.C man dropped off at Niagara Fall hotel missing since Nov 15th
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 40 year old man who may be in Niagara Falls.
Berhanei Peynado had been visiting Ontario from his home province of British Columbia.
When he missed his flight home on November 16th, his family became concerned for his welfare.
Police found that Peynado was dropped off at a hotel on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls on November 15th.
He has not been seen since that time.
The police and Peynado’s family are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as black, 5’10, 210 lbs. with a black beard and shaved head.
Anyone who may have seen Peynado or know his whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009427.
